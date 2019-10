Minhyun was voted the idol that fit the best with reading.

Idol Chart ran a poll from October 14th to the 20th on the idol that was the best suited for books. Out of 15,946 votes, Minhyun received 9,956 (62%) votes. BTS' RM was at 2nd place with 5,770 votes (36%), and IU ranked 3rd with 106 (1%) votes.

Others ranked were ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, GOT7's Jinyoung, EXID's Hani, GOT7's JB, and Seventeen's Wonwoo.