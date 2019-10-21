Jackson drops anachronistic D-1 teaser for 'DWAY!'

GOT7's Jackson has dropped the D-1 teaser image for his upcoming solo single "DWAY!" from his 1st full album 'Mirrors'.

"DWAY!" will be pre-released on October 22, just ahead of Jackson's 1st full solo album 'Mirrors', coming this October 25. The album includes "Bullet to the Heart", "On the Rocks", "Dway!", "Unless I'm With You", "Bad Back" (featuring Goldlink), "Titanic" (featuring Rich Brian), "Faded", and the Chinese version of "I Love You 3000".



Meanwhile, GOT7 will also be making a domestic comeback this coming November 4.