Male idol songs that surpassed 100 million streams

Idol groups have been killing it when it comes to their music. With so many great songs being released, it's not surprising that many have achieved great success. From old classics to more recent hits, numerous male idol songs have reached more than 100 million streams in Korea. Here are the 17 male idol songs that have already surpassed this milestone.


ZICO - Boys and Girls (2015)

TAEYANG - EYES, NOSE, LIPS (2014)


Jay Park - All I Wanna Do (2016)


Chanyeol - Stay With Me (2017)


HIGH4 - Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms (2014)


BTOB - Missing You (2017)


WINNER - REALLY REALLY (2017)


iKON - LOVE SCENARIO (2018)


Wanna One - Energetic (2017), Beautiful (2017)


BIGBANG - BANG BANG BANG (2015), FXXK IT (2016)


BTS - Blood Sweat & Tears (2016), Spring Day (2017), DNA (2017), FAKE LOVE (2018), IDOL (2018)

  1. Big Bang
  2. Taeyang
  3. Zico
  4. BTOB
  5. BTS
  6. Chanyeol
  7. HIGH4
  8. iKON
  9. Jay Park
  10. Wanna One
  11. WINNER
MemoQ733 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

BIGBANG and Taeyang

Kings of K-pop and king of K-R&P

