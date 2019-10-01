33

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Fans trend #JusticeForDreamCatcher as fans criticize 'The Show' for miscounting votes

AKP STAFF

A recently revealed miscalculation of votes on 'The Show' has led to angry fans berating the music show for giving the first-place win to Everglow instead of Dream Catcher

Dream Catcher had won the pre-voting and live voting categories and even charted on Billboard with their music. This revelation has led to fans utilizing the hashtags a #JusticeForDreamcatcher and #더쇼_드림캐쳐_일위_돌려내 to explain the situation.

The vote controversy has already been covered by various Youtubers, amounting to hundreds of thousands of views on the subject. 

Fans were further insulted when 'The Show' uploaded what most thought to be terribly edited images of the girls on their official Twitter account. 

What do you think of the situation? 

  1. Dream Catcher
12 6,001 Share 92% Upvoted

4

greenbird410 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

An explanation would be great. We won both pre-vote and also live votes

Share

2 more replies

3

civils695 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

i just hope dreamcatcher fans wont start fan wars with everglow fans tho

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Idol Group, ONEUS
ONEUS Comeback "Fly With Us"
2 hours ago   0   178
BTS
BTS nominated for 3 categories at '2019 MTV EMA'!
12 hours ago   20   13,414

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND