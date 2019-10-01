Fans trend #JusticeForDreamCatcher as fans criticize 'The Show' for miscounting votes

A recently revealed miscalculation of votes on 'The Show' has led to angry fans berating the music show for giving the first-place win to Everglow instead of Dream Catcher.

Is this a joke? InSomnia and Dreamcatcher didn’t work this hard for them to be robbed from their first win, we need an explanation!@sbsmtvtheshow #JusticeForDreamcatcher #더쇼_드림캐쳐_일위_돌려내 pic.twitter.com/KWpo2tvjc1 — siyeonim (@siyeonisabeauty) September 27, 2019

Dream Catcher had won the pre-voting and live voting categories and even charted on Billboard with their music. This revelation has led to fans utilizing the hashtags a #JusticeForDreamcatcher and #더쇼_드림캐쳐_일위_돌려내 to explain the situation.

The vote controversy has already been covered by various Youtubers, amounting to hundreds of thousands of views on the subject.

Fans were further insulted when 'The Show' uploaded what most thought to be terribly edited images of the girls on their official Twitter account.

이 세 분 성대에 입주를 하고 싶은데 주택청약 좀 들 수 있을까 해서요. 1순위 조건이 드캐 향한 마음 꾸준하게 저축하기라고 들었는데 그거는 걱정 하덜 마시고 매달 1일 드캐 사랑하는 마음 자동이체 신청도 부탁드려요😉#드림캐쳐_시연_한동_가현 #모든_날_모든_순간 #THESHOW @hf_dreamcatcher pic.twitter.com/kFY7GHs8Rw — THE SHOW (@sbsmtvtheshow) October 1, 2019

