Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu, & Ahn Jae Hong confirmed for JTBC's 'Traveler 2' in Argentina

According to reports on October 23, JTBC's travel reality 'Traveler' season 2 has confirmed its backpacking destination - Argentina!

In this season, actors Kang Ha Neul and Ahn Jae Hong as well as singer/actor Ong Seong Wu will be taking an adventurous, liberal backpacking trip to Argentina, experiencing local culture without interference from the filming staff. 

Filming for 'Traveler 2' will kick off soon, with aims to premiere some time early next year. Will you be watching 'Traveler' season 2 with Kang Ha Neul, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ong Seong Wu?

