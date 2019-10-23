3

MYNAME's Insoo is the first ever male star to land on 'Men's Health's cover twice, with jaw-dropping pictorial

MYNAME's Insoo has landed on the November cover of 'Men's Health' magazine - officially becoming the first ever male star to decorate the magazine's cover twice!

The idol's jaw-dropping body profile pictorial impressed even the editorial staff of 'Men's Health', as they revealed, "Insoo perfected what has to be the most artistic pictorial in our magazine's history. He exuded a charm like no other with so much charisma, wowing everyone on set. Agreeing to a body profile pictorial takes unimaginable effort. It would be impossible to achieve the feat twice without incredible willpower and resolve." 

You can check out previews of Insoo's dynamic pictorial, accentuating the body's capabilities with powerful modern dance moves, below. 

he looks amazing in every shot. he and myname deserve more

where's seyong

