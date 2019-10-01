Hong Jin Young to take legal action against malicious commenters

Hong Jin Young will be taking legal action against malicious commenters.



Hong Jin Young has been facing rumors and malicious comments ever since her recent legal dispute with her agency Music K, and her lawyer has announced she'll be taking legal action against those who spread false rumors and malicious commenters. Her legal reps Eun Hyun Ho and Ji Sung Ho commented, "We've decided to take legal action against the continuous spread of false rumors, careless slander, curses, and malicious comments, and we'll be responding strongly."



The lawyers continued, "Though she's had conflicts with her label, all the legal action has been suspended, and they've decided to end her exclusive contract." They added that not only Hong Jin Young, but her family members have also been facing lashback from malicious commenters.



They officially filed a complaint at the Kangnam Police Station on September 30 KST. Stay tuned for updates.