Kang Daniel has joined the number of celebrities choosing to postpone their activities to pay respects to Sulli amid news of her sudden passing.





On October 14 KST, KONNECT Entertainment revealed that the Kuala Lumpur episode of Kang Daniel's weekly travel log series 'Colorful Daniel,' which was meant to air on October 16, will be delayed. Instead, they will be releasing the episode next week on October 23.





Stay tuned for more schedule updates.