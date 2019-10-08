Controversial former trainee Han Seo Hee confirms she's dating Jung Da Eun after denial

Controversial former trainee Han Seo Hee has confirmed she's dating Jung Da Eun.



Though Han Seo Hee previously denied rumors she was in a relationship with Jung Da Eun, she's now stated she is in a relationship with the former ulzzang, who's known for a past appearance on ComedyTV's 'Allzzang Generation 7'. On October 7, Han Seo Hee stated during an Instagram live session, "We've been dating for longer than you all think."



Jung Da Eun also stated, "You said to wink if we were dating, and I winked. You said to blink twice if we were dating, and I blinked twice."



As previously reported, the rumors began after photos of Han Seo Hee and Jung Da Eun on a vacation in Vietnam spread online. A photo of Jung Da Eun tying a woman's shoe laces also started circulating online with the caption, "I see the effort, but that's it. I'm not going to fall for you. Sorry, unni." Han Seo Hee is known for her connection to T.O.P's marijuana controversy and B.I.'s drug investigation.





