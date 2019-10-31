EXO confirm release date for 6th full album 'Obsession'

EXO's comeback date with their 6th full album 'Obsession' has been set in stone!

Shortly after dropping a brand new, fierce logo earlier today, EXO have confirmed that their 6th full album 'Obsession' will be released this November 27, packed with 10 all-new tracks.

This will mark EXO's first comeback as a full group in approximately 11 months; however, members D.O. and Xiumin will not be participating in this comeback, as they are currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for EXO's 'Obsession' begin this November 1!

