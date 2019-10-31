Rookie girl group BVNDIT releases upbeat highlight medley for their 1st mini album 'BE!'

MNH Entertainment's rookie girl group BVNDIT has unveiled a highlight medley for their comeback mini album, 'BE!'.

BVNDIT's 1st mini album contains a medley of different music genres, including their Latin pop title track "Dumb", emotional R&B "Fly", moombahton genre "Dramatic", the girls' trendy acoustic pop debut track "Hocus Pocus", as well as the sweet pop number "My Error".





Check out a taste of all 5 tracks from BVNDIT's 1st mini album 'BE!', ahead of the group's full comeback on November 5 at 6 PM KST!

