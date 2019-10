According to an exclusive report on November 1, boy group ASTRO is preparing for a comeback some time in mid-November!

The report claimed that the ASTRO members have already wrapped up their album jacket photoshoot in preparation for a mini album comeback, and have delved into the final stages of preparations before their new music release. This will mark ASTRO's first full group comeback in approximately 10 months.





Stay tuned for more updates on ASTRO's group comeback!