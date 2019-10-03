Dynamic Duo reportedly joining tightly-packed comeback lineup in October

According to reports on October 3, veteran hip-hop group Dynamic Duo is joining the tightly-packed October comeback lineup!

Dynamic Duo will be joining a slew of other veteran artists slated to come back this month, including Shinhwa's Hyesung, Fly To The Sky, Brown Eyed Girls, MC Mong, Super Junior, and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. In addition, popular chart toppers such as IU, NU'EST, MONSTA X, Paul Kim, Heize, and more are also expected to return some time this month.



Back in August, Dynamic Duo released a surprise single titled "Blue" feat. Crush and Sole, hinting at a full album in the near future. Reports say that the duo is currently busy wrapping up the final stages of their full album preparations.



Are you looking forward to the wide range of comebacks lined up this month?