Sulli talks about how she has a dark side and a celebrity side

Sulli discussed how she has a dark side and a more cheerful, celebrity side.



During filming for the upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Reply Night', Sulli shared, "I think everyone has different sides to them." She referred to her birth name Choi Jinri, saying, "The real human Choi Jin Ri's has a darker side, but the celebrity Sulli always has to act like she's cheerful. I asked for a lot of advice from people around me because I wondered if I was lying to people."

She added, "All people have a darker aspect to them, but they just act like they don't. We're living ambiguously."



This episode of 'Reply Night' featuring comedians Kim Soo Young and Park Sung Kwang as guests airs on October 4 at 8PM KST.