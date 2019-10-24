'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!

The official nominees for '2019 MAMA' have been revealed!
This year, the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' are taking place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4. Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and will end the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.
As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' will be calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' will be calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' will be decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' will be decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' will be calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.
Check out the official nominees below, and cast your vote here!
Best Female Artists
BLACKPINK Jennie
Chungha
SNSD Taeyeon
Heize
Mamamoo Hwasa
Best Male Artist
Park Hyo Shin
EXO Baekhyun
WINNER Mino
SHINee Taemin
Paul Kim
Best New Male Artist
AB6IX
ATEEZ
TXT
Kang Daniel
Kim Jaehwan
X1
Best New Female Artist
ITZY
Rocket Punch
BVNDIT
EVERGLOW
Jeon Somi
Cherry Bullet
Best Female Group
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
Mamamoo
IZ*ONE
GFRIEND
Best Male Group
EXO
GOT7
NCT 127
MONSTA X
BTS
SEVENTEEN
Best Band Performance
DAY6 - Time of our Life
MC The MAX - After You've Gone
NELL - Let's Part
N.Flying - Rooftop
JANNABI - For Lovers Who Hesitate
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
WINNER Mino - Fiance
Epik High - Love Drunk
Woo Won Jae - Taste
Crush - Nappa
Heize - She's fine
Best Vocal Performance - Group
AKMU - How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love
WINNER - Millions
Davichi - Unspoken Words
Mamamoo - gogobebe
Bolbbalgan4 - Spring
BTOB - Beautiful Pain
Best Vocal Performance - Solo
Kim Jaehwan - Begin Again
Park Bom - Spring
Ben - 180 Degrees
Jang Beom June - Karaoke
EXO Chen - Beautiful Goodbye
SNSD Taeyeon - Four Seasons
Best OST
Gummy - Remember Me (Hotel Del Luna)
JANNABI - Take My Hand (Romance is a Bonus Book)
Jang Beom June - Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers (Be Melodramatic)
Paul Kim - So Long (Hotel Del Luna)
Hajin - We All Lie (SKY Castle)
Best Collaboration
Soyou x OVAN - Raindrop
Lee Sora x BTS Suga - Song Request
Jang Hye Jin x Yoon Min Soo - Drunk on Love
Changmo x Hash Swan x Ash Island x Kim Hyo Eun - BAND
Heize x Giriboy x BTS Suga - We Don't Talk Together
Best Dance Performance - Female
(G)I-DLE - Senorita
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
TWICE - FANCY
Red Velvet - Zimzalabim
IZ*ONE - Violeta
GFRIEND - Sunrise
Best Dance Performance - Male
EXO - TEMPO
GOT7 - Eclipse
NU'EST - BET BET
MONSTA X - Alligator
BTS - Boy With Luv
SEVENTEEN - Fear
Best Dance Performance - Solo
Sunmi - LALALAY
BLACKPINK Jennie - SOLO
Chungha - Gotta Go
SHINee Taemin - WANT
MAMAMOO Hwasa - Twit
