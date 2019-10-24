'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!

The official nominees for '2019 MAMA' have been revealed!



This year, the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' are taking place at the Nagoya Dome on December 4. Eligible nominees released music from November 1, 2018 and October 23, 2019, and voting began on October 24 at 6PM KST and will end the day before the awards ceremony on December 3 at 11:59PM KST.



As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' will be calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' will be calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' will be decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' will be decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' will be calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.



Check out the official nominees below, and cast your vote here!



Best Female Artists

BLACKPINK Jennie

Chungha

SNSD Taeyeon

Heize

Mamamoo Hwasa



Best Male Artist

Park Hyo Shin

EXO Baekhyun

WINNER Mino

SHINee Taemin

Paul Kim



Best New Male Artist

AB6IX

ATEEZ

TXT

Kang Daniel

Kim Jaehwan

X1



Best New Female Artist

ITZY

Rocket Punch

BVNDIT

EVERGLOW

Jeon Somi

Cherry Bullet



Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

Mamamoo

IZ*ONE

GFRIEND



Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NCT 127

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN



Best Band Performance

DAY6 - Time of our Life

MC The MAX - After You've Gone

NELL - Let's Part

N.Flying - Rooftop

JANNABI - For Lovers Who Hesitate



Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

WINNER Mino - Fiance

Epik High - Love Drunk

Woo Won Jae - Taste

Crush - Nappa

Heize - She's fine



Best Vocal Performance - Group

AKMU - How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love

WINNER - Millions

Davichi - Unspoken Words

Mamamoo - gogobebe

Bolbbalgan4 - Spring

BTOB - Beautiful Pain



Best Vocal Performance - Solo

Kim Jaehwan - Begin Again

Park Bom - Spring

Ben - 180 Degrees

Jang Beom June - Karaoke

EXO Chen - Beautiful Goodbye

SNSD Taeyeon - Four Seasons



Best OST

Gummy - Remember Me (Hotel Del Luna)

JANNABI - Take My Hand (Romance is a Bonus Book)

Jang Beom June - Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers (Be Melodramatic)

Paul Kim - So Long (Hotel Del Luna)

Hajin - We All Lie (SKY Castle)



Best Collaboration

Soyou x OVAN - Raindrop

Lee Sora x BTS Suga - Song Request

Jang Hye Jin x Yoon Min Soo - Drunk on Love

Changmo x Hash Swan x Ash Island x Kim Hyo Eun - BAND

Heize x Giriboy x BTS Suga - We Don't Talk Together



Best Dance Performance - Female

(G)I-DLE - Senorita

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

TWICE - FANCY

Red Velvet - Zimzalabim

IZ*ONE - Violeta

GFRIEND - Sunrise



Best Dance Performance - Male

EXO - TEMPO

GOT7 - Eclipse

NU'EST - BET BET

MONSTA X - Alligator

BTS - Boy With Luv

SEVENTEEN - Fear



Best Dance Performance - Solo

Sunmi - LALALAY

BLACKPINK Jennie - SOLO

Chungha - Gotta Go

SHINee Taemin - WANT

MAMAMOO Hwasa - Twit