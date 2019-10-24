BTS & EXO nominated for 'Favorite Social Artist' at '2019 American Music Awards'

BTS and EXO have been nominated for 'Favorite Social Artist' at the '2019 American Music Awards'!



It looks like BTS and EXO are going head to head for the title of 'Favorite Social Artist' at the upcoming 'AMA's. The two K-pop groups have been nominated alongside Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Shawn Mendes.



BTS have been nominated for 'Tour of the Year' as well. Stay tuned for updates!

