BTS & EXO nominated for 'Favorite Social Artist' at '2019 American Music Awards'

BTS and EXO have been nominated for 'Favorite Social Artist' at the '2019 American Music Awards'!

It looks like BTS and EXO are going head to head for the title of 'Favorite Social Artist' at the upcoming 'AMA's. The two K-pop groups have been nominated alongside Ariana GrandeBillie Eilish, and Shawn Mendes

BTS have been nominated for 'Tour of the Year' as well. Stay tuned for updates! 

BTS has no real competition in this category

4 hours ago   88   37,236
