BTS nominated for 'Tour of the Year' at '2019 American Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

BTS have been nominated for the 'Tour of the Year' award at the '2019 American Music Awards'.

On October 24, the '2019 AMA' revealed a preview of this year's nominees, and BTS were revealed to have been nominated for 'Tour of the Year' alongside Ariana GrandeElton JohnP!NK, and Ed Sheeran. BTS held their world tour 'Love Yourself' and extension tour 'Love Yourself - Speak Yourself' this past year.

Stay tuned for updates on BTS' nomination! 

