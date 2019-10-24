BTS nominated for 'Tour of the Year' at '2019 American Music Awards'

BTS have been nominated for the 'Tour of the Year' award at the '2019 American Music Awards'.



On October 24, the '2019 AMA' revealed a preview of this year's nominees, and BTS were revealed to have been nominated for 'Tour of the Year' alongside Ariana Grande, Elton John, P!NK, and Ed Sheeran. BTS held their world tour 'Love Yourself' and extension tour 'Love Yourself - Speak Yourself' this past year.



Stay tuned for updates on BTS' nomination!



Here is a special look at some of the 2019 #AMAs nominees! ✨ pic.twitter.com/z9o23MZuK6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 24, 2019