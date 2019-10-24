7

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

BTS nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' at '2019 American Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

BTS have been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' at the '2019 American Music Awards'.

Following their nominations for 'Tour of the Year' and 'Favorite Social Artist', BTS have been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' alongside big names like Jonas Brothers and Panic at the Disco. This marks the third category, BTS may pick up the win for at this year's 'AMA's!

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. BTS
  2. 2019 AMA
  3. AMA
  4. AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
  5. 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
2 1,098 Share 100% Upvoted

1

DisplayName9752,243 pts 13 minutes ago 1
13 minutes ago

I'm so happy for this nomination 🤩

Share

1 more reply

misc.
'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!
4 hours ago   88   37,236
misc.
'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!
4 hours ago   88   37,236
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
5 days ago   417   215,367

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND