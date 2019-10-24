BTS nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' at '2019 American Music Awards'

BTS have been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' at the '2019 American Music Awards'.



Following their nominations for 'Tour of the Year' and 'Favorite Social Artist', BTS have been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock' alongside big names like Jonas Brothers and Panic at the Disco. This marks the third category, BTS may pick up the win for at this year's 'AMA's!



