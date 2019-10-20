1

GOT7 rolls out comeback prologue film for Yugyeom

GOT7 has rolled out another individual prologue film for the day!

Shortly after releasing JB's prologue film, GOT7 revealed a new individual teaser, this time for Yugyeom. In this video, the scene takes up from where JB's left off; Yugyeom enters the same room where JB put down his Polaroid photo and adds his own bit of action to the object arrangements. What will he do?

What do you think the next member will do in the next scene? GOT7's official comeback release has been set for November 4!

god785 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I worship yugyeom like toy story aliens worship the claw

