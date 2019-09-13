Kang Daniel reveals his favorite hobby is cooking

Kang Daniel revealed his favorite hobby is cooking.



On the September 13th episode of 'Kang Daniel Show', AOMG producer GRAY featured as a guest, and the rapper and Kang Daniel discussed their hobbies. GRAY expressed, "I watch a lot of American dramas at home. I watch Netflix so much that it shows up in my lyrics. I can't drink alcohol well, but I like drinking and gathering with friends. I like meeting people and talking."



Kang Daniel then shared, "Lately, cooking is fun for me. I'm having fun buying ingredients for soup and banchan to cook. The dish I'm most confident about is beef-radish soup in the Gyeongsang Province style. At first, I followed Baek Jong Won's recipes, but I like eating Gyeongsang Province style spicy dishes."