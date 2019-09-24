Seungri appears at police station for questioning regarding overseas gambling + netizens say he looks angry

﻿ ﻿ SPORTS TODAY

Seungri reported to the police station for the second round of questioning and investigations regarding his overseas gambling allegations.

The former Big Bang member was seen after the investigations ended leaving in his car, and netizens and headlines are saying that he looks visibly angry. After reports that the police would recommend non-indictment charges for Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution mediation charges were revealed, netizens have been continuously voicing their disgust and doubt about Korea's police institutions.

Comments include:

"His expression looks like someone who is thinking that he'll bring people down with him if he goes down."

"What's with his dark circles?"



"So they're only going to get him on gambling charges and pay a fine?"

"Just one... I just want one punch to this b*st*rd's face."





What do you think?