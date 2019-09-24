7

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seungri appears at police station for questioning regarding overseas gambling + netizens say he looks angry

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
SPORTS TODAY

Seungri reported to the police station for the second round of questioning and investigations regarding his overseas gambling allegations.

The former Big Bang member was seen after the investigations ended leaving in his car, and netizens and headlines are saying that he looks visibly angry. After reports that the police would recommend non-indictment charges for Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution mediation charges were revealed, netizens have been continuously voicing their disgust and doubt about Korea's police institutions.

Comments include: 

"His expression looks like someone who is thinking that he'll bring people down with him if he goes down."

"What's with his dark circles?"

"So they're only going to get him on gambling charges and pay a fine?"

"Just one... I just want one punch to this b*st*rd's face."


What do you think?

﻿﻿
SPORTS TODAY
  1. Seungri
11 5,204 Share 64% Upvoted

5

81021,477 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I don't think he looks angry, I think he looks like he forgot his concealer

Share

1

Msgulfkat215 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

I have been wondering why everytime Seungri is called to be questioned there is a load of media, but not much for anyone else but Yang Suk. How interesting, he doesn't look angry. He looks tired, he has reason to be exhausted, every day brings more bs, just piling up.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM reveals epic group trailer
2 hours ago   14   5,246
SuperM
SuperM reveals epic group trailer
2 hours ago   14   5,246

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND