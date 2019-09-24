Netizens swoon over Lee Dong Wook's visuals at a Chanel event

﻿ ﻿ KOREA ECONOMIC DAILY

Actor Lee Dong Wook is currently experiencing his heyday as more and more netizens fall in love with his charm and good looks.

He appeared at a Chanel makeup event in a crisp black suit and styled long hair. Many netizens have been falling in love with the actor's visuals due to his unique features that are not easily found in Korea.

Comments include:

"Wow he looks like a foreign movie star."

"If we ever have a vampire movie in Korea the male lead 100% has to be Lee Dong Wook.

"He gets more good looking as he gets older."

"Wow. Mature sexiness."

What do you think?