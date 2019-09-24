Jin Hua under criticism after displaying rude behavior to his babysitter on 'Flavor of Wife'

The drama continues in Jin Hua and Ham So Won's family on the September 24 broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife' as the family struggles with raising their daughter, Hyejung.

After much tension, Jin Hua agreed to hire a babysitter against his wishes. Although much of the criticism was directed towards Ham So Won, netizens are now noting that Jin Hua was going overboard. The couple hired an experienced babysitter with experience taking care of twins, but Jin Hua was seen nagging the babysitter in a rude manner.

When the babysitter watched TV with Hyejung, Jin Hua stated that they could not watch TV and that being in close proximity with electronic items was bad for the baby. He also continued to nag the babysitter, asking her why she was eating so much fruit.

Netizen comments include:

"At this point, we should all know it's scripted."

"I watched this episode and Jin Hua is really too much."

"If someone nagged me like that, I would be so annoyed."

What are your thoughts?