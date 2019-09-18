Netizens gape over Ha Ji Won's unchanging visuals at age 42

Popular actress Ha Ji Won (41) is having netizens wonder if she's secretly in her 20s, not 40s.

She posted a simple selfie in a carousel of two photos on her Instagram on September 18 KST with the caption: "Hello ocean."





The actress holds a shy but cute pose as she boasts goddess levels visuals and a bare face. Netizens have been wondering what her secrets to staying youthful are, stating:

"She's a goddess."

"Maybe I'm the only one aging..."

"She's pretty to another level."

Ha Ji Won is currently preparing for the release of her movie 'Dambo' in the near future.