3

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Netizens gape over Ha Ji Won's unchanging visuals at age 42

AKP STAFF

Popular actress Ha Ji Won (41) is having netizens wonder if she's secretly in her 20s, not 40s.

She posted a simple selfie in a carousel of two photos on her Instagram on September 18 KST with the caption: "Hello ocean."


The actress holds a shy but cute pose as she boasts goddess levels visuals and a bare face. Netizens have been wondering what her secrets to staying youthful are, stating: 

"She's a goddess."

"Maybe I'm the only one aging..."

"She's pretty to another level."

Ha Ji Won is currently preparing for the release of her movie 'Dambo' in the near future. 

  1. Ha Ji Won
2 2,561 Share 50% Upvoted

0

Dumbuya_Isatou202 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

She is so beautiful.. I still remember Empress Ki..

Share

0

youareabigloser-35 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Asian women are the true goddesses...don’t let them tell you otherwise...the fetish is strong

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND