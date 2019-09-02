Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Momoland's Yeonwoo debuts as a documentary narrator

Momoland's Yeonwoo will be narrating a documentary for the first time.

She'll be the warm narrator for MBC's 'Poong Island, 720 days of nature' that will air on 11:05 PM KST on Septemebr 2nd. The documentary is about wildlife on Poong Island that was documented for 2 years, including endangered animals. The program is actually directed by Lee Kyung Bae, Yeonwoo's father. 

Yeonwoo said, "I was worried because it was my first time narrating, but I really like the goal and subject of the documentary. I did my best in analyzing how to best relay the goal of the documentary so please look forward to it."

i hope ppl dont criticized her tho...using connection to get a work beside she said before at survival village she want to do more work because of the idol debt thing

