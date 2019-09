HALO's OOON, Heechun, and Yoondong will be on 'Produce 101 Japan'.



The upcoming program is being produced in partnership with CJ ENM and Japanese entertainment conglomerate Yoshimoto Kogyo. It will adapt the Korean version of 'Produce 101's regulations almost exactly, including the system of an idol group created by the nation's producers.

HALO debuted in 2014, and the contract with their label has recently ended. Best of luck to the three members.