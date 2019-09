SHINee's Taemin has topped Japan's Oricon charts.

He released his 3rd mini-album 'FAMOUS' on August 28th, and it had topped Oricon's Daily Album Chart on the day of the release. Now it's also topped the Oricon Weekly Album Chart. It's the first time he's done so since he debuted as a solo artist in Japan.

The album includes title song "Famous", as well as "Slave", "Tease", "Exclusive", "It's You", and "Colours".



Congratulations to Taemin!