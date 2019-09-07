Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Matilda members Semmi & DanA announce their departure from label + Matilda to go their separate ways

On September 6, Matilda members Semmi and DanA each took to their Instagram accounts to deliver news that their contracts with label Box Media have come to an end. 

Semmi wrote, "My contract with Box Media is officially expired as of September 3, 2019. After a long discussion with the label, I've decided not to renew, and the members have all decided to cheer one another on as good friends and co-workers in our own paths, together. In the past three and a half years, which can seem long for some and seem short for others, I was thankful and happy to have experienced many things through the label. More than anything, I am always thankful and sorry toward the fans who were by our side, even during our hiatus. I will greet you soon with an improved image. I would also be grateful if you all continued to cheer on my future path as well as the future paths of our members, and not frown on this decision with a negative perspective." 

DanA also wrote, "After a long debate with the label as well as with the members, I have decided not to renew my contract with Box Media. I apologize for bringing such sudden news to those who were waiting for good news from Matilda, but this decision was reached after careful consideration. I want to thank all those who cheered on Matilda up until now, and I also want to thank Box Media for allowing me to meet the Matilda members and for their hard work.The four of us will be going our separate ways, but will remain as loving friends and sisters, while looking back on our days together and cheering one another on, remaining by one another's sides throughout our lives."

Best of luck to the Matilda ladies in their next steps moving forward. 

안녕하세요 세미입니다 먼저 저희를 기다려주신 분들께 안타까운 소식으로 인사드리게되어 무거운 마음입니다. 저는 지난 2019년 9월 3일부로 박스미디어와의 계약을 종료하였습니다. 회사와 오랜 대화를 통해 전속계약을 해지하기로 하였으며 저희 멤버들도 친구로서 동료로서 서로의 길을 응원하며 언제나처럼 같이 걸어가기로 하였습니다. 길다면 길고 짧다면 짧은 3년 반이라는 시간동안에 회사를 통해 많은 것을 경험하여 행복했고 감사했습니다. 무엇보다 길었던 비활동 시기에도 곁을 지켜주신 화분에게 죄송하고 늘 감사합니다. 앞으로 더 발전한 모습으로 찾아뵙겠습니다. 앞으로 저와 멤버들의 행보를 응원해주시고 비뚤어지지 않은 시선으로 봐주시면 감사하겠습니다.

안녕하세요 박승연입니다. 저는 마틸다 멤버들 그리고 회사와 오랜 고민 끝에 박스미디어와의 계약을 종료하게 되었습니다. 마틸다의 소식을 기다려 주신 분들께는 굉장히 갑작스럽고 너무나 죄송한 소식이지만 서로를 위하여 신중히 내린 결정입니다. 그동안 마틸다를 응원해 주시고 사랑해 주신 모든 분들께 너무나도 감사드리고 마틸다를 만나 많은 경험을 할 수 있도록 노력해 주신 박스미디어에 감사드립니다. 저희 넷은 각자의 길을 가지만 너무나 소중하고 사랑하는 친구, 자매로서는 여전히 한 팀으로 남아 지난날은 추억하고 앞날은 같이 응원하며 평생 서로의 곁에서 함께할 것입니다. 해나 승연 희선 새별 각각 앞으로의 행보에 열심히 나아가는 모습 지켜봐 주시고 응원해 주시면 감사하겠습니다. 머지않아 더 좋은 모습으로 찾아뵙겠습니다! 감사합니다.

Nuuuuuus ~ I actually liked Matilda. T^T

