Matilda members Semmi & DanA announce their departure from label + Matilda to go their separate ways

On September 6, Matilda members Semmi and DanA each took to their Instagram accounts to deliver news that their contracts with label Box Media have come to an end.

Semmi wrote, "My contract with Box Media is officially expired as of September 3, 2019. After a long discussion with the label, I've decided not to renew, and the members have all decided to cheer one another on as good friends and co-workers in our own paths, together. In the past three and a half years, which can seem long for some and seem short for others, I was thankful and happy to have experienced many things through the label. More than anything, I am always thankful and sorry toward the fans who were by our side, even during our hiatus. I will greet you soon with an improved image. I would also be grateful if you all continued to cheer on my future path as well as the future paths of our members, and not frown on this decision with a negative perspective."

DanA also wrote, "After a long debate with the label as well as with the members, I have decided not to renew my contract with Box Media. I apologize for bringing such sudden news to those who were waiting for good news from Matilda, but this decision was reached after careful consideration. I want to thank all those who cheered on Matilda up until now, and I also want to thank Box Media for allowing me to meet the Matilda members and for their hard work.The four of us will be going our separate ways, but will remain as loving friends and sisters, while looking back on our days together and cheering one another on, remaining by one another's sides throughout our lives."

Best of luck to the Matilda ladies in their next steps moving forward.