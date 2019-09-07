Interest toward original 8-member AOA rises as girl group makes strong impression on 'Queendom'

In light of the buzz surrounding Mnet's girl group survival program 'Queendom', netizens expressed growing interest in some of the original members of AOA who have since left the group.

Back on the September 5 airing of 'Queendom', AOA left a strong impression on viewers as well as their fellow competitors by performing their hit song "Mini Skirt" for the first time since regrouping as 5-members. Despite the changes, the girls wowed with their professionalism, equipped with the charisma which only comes after 8 years of experience.



After the latest broadcast of 'Queendom', details of some of the former AOA members began garnering attention on online communities, as it was noted that originally, AOA consisted of 8-members. Currently, the remaining AOA members include Seolhyun, Jimin, Hyejeong, Chanmi, and Yuna.

The first AOA member to leave the group officially back in October of 2016 was the band's drummer Youkyung. The last time Youkyung promoted as a part of AOA was in July of 2013 with their single "MOYA". Shortly afterward, AOA underwent a drastic change of concepts from a female idol band to a dance group.



Then, in June of 2017, AOA fans (also known as ELVIS) suffered from an alarming shock as the group's main vocalist at the time ChoA, announced her sudden departure.The idol shared via her personal Instagram that she wished to leave the entertainment industry in order to gain new life experiences, resulting in a notable change for the girl group.

Finally, back in May of this year, AOA's label FNC Entertainment revealed that member Mina did not wish to renew her contract with the label, confirming her departure from AOA in order to pursue a career in acting.

Netizens comments included, "Everyone, please watch AOA's 'Queendom' stage!! I wasn't expecting anything grand but they killed it so much to the point that you wouldn't believe they had such a long hiatus as a group, and it made me almost sorry that I nearly forgot about them...", "I don't know about the other ones, but without ChoA, AOA does still seem like there's something slightly missing", "Good luck to all the members, the ones who left and the ones who are still there!", "Honestly it's too bad because they have Yuna, Hyejeong, and Jimin who are great singers but nobody notices", "But AOA rose to fame slowly and gradually over time, so they can still revive if they make use of good opportunities. I hope they can succeed", "Yeah honestly their stage was the best, it was exactly the right amount of sexy", and more.

Are you watching AOA on Mnet's 'Queendom'?