Hashtags for GOT7 Jinyoung, TWICE Nayeon, & X1 Kim Yo Han's birthday trend worldwide!

It's a triple birthday celebration in K-pop!

As the clock struck midnight in Korea, fans took to Twitter and left thousands of birthday messages for GOT7's Jinyoung, TWICE's Nayeon, and X1's Kim Yo Han. All three idols have birthdays today on September 22, with Jinyoung turning 26 (as a '94-line in Korean age), Nayeon turning 25 ('95), and the youngest rookie Kim Yo Han turning 21 ('99)!

For Jinyoung, Ahgases trended the hashtags #HeyGuysItsJinyoungDay (to parody Jinyoung who often says 'Hey guys' in English) and #ItsNyunggiTaenggisBirthday in Korean, while ONCEs trended #ItGirlNayeon and Kim Yo Han's supporters trended #Precious_YoHan_HappyBirthday in Korean.

Check out some of the cute fan posts below. In addition to the three, another JYP idol Stray Kids' Seungmin also celebrates his birthday today. Happy birthday to all!

happiest birthday to the person whose became our will to live and inspiration in life never stop on working hard because we’re always here for you. i love u so much, park jinyoung. again, happy birthday!#녕긔탱긔_생일이긔#HeyGuysItsJinyoungDay pic.twitter.com/vBYr8Wz4G9 — dy #jinyoungday (@loveloopmv) September 21, 2019

Jinyoung: "I see passion in GOT7 members. I want to keep that passion, so I can stay with our fans forever. Everyone in GOT7 are not just group members, they're friends who ignite the passion in me everyday". #HeyGuysItsJinyoungDay@GOT7Official #GOT7pic.twitter.com/bKtzNstXY4 — GOT7 Fanatic (@fanatic_got7_) September 21, 2019

nayeon is and will always be THE reigning it girl of Korea. the rest of the girlies simply can’t compare where they can’t compete #HappyNayeonDay #ItGirlNayeon pic.twitter.com/MQI9XnpwPV — w.| hotgirl nayeon #nayeonday (@tokionoir) September 21, 2019

It's Nayeon's birthday so drop your favorite pics/memes/gifs of our Queen and reply with "#ItGirlNayeon" ヽ(*≧ω≦)ﾉ



Thank you for always putting a smile on everyone's faces and never failing to spread happiness around pic.twitter.com/42IxP309wj — mika (ﾉﾟ0ﾟ)ﾉ~ (@oncemika) September 21, 2019