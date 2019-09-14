TVXQ's Yunho & Yoo Jae Suk have their business profile shots taken on this week's 'Hangout With Yoo' Chuseok special

On the upcoming broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk will be passing the camera around to various photography studios throughout the nation, capturing the stories hidden with each visitor and each photo.

On this episode, Yoo Jae Suk also sat down to snap his own business profile photo, taking off his glasses to reveal his "true face". After seeing the resulting photo, Yoo Jae Suk laughingly commented, "It's a mess?" However, the photographer in charge soon made Yoo Jae Suk's jaw drop with a killer photoshop job, taking Yoo Jae Suk's photo straight back to his younger, more refined days!

The 'Hangout With Yoo' camera was also passed into the hands of TVXQ's Yunho, who ended up posing for his first ever business profile photo 15 years after his debut! It turned out, Yunho wasn't the only youth visiting the photography studio to have their business profile photos shot, as many other young customers preparing to enter the work force shared their stories with the 'Hangout With Yoo' camera.

What do you think of Yunho as a young professional, preparing to enter the professional work force? You can catch this latest broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' on September 14 at 6:30 PM KST!

