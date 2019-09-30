Han Hye Jin to return to 'I Live Alone' this week + Jun Hyun Moo also returning soon

According to MBC on October 1, model Han Hye Jin will be appearing on the upcoming October 4 broadcast of 'I Live Alone'.

One MBC representative told media outlets, "Han Hye Jin recently wrapped up a studio filming, and it will air on October 4." In terms of her full return as a fixed cast member, the rep stated, "For now, she'll be appearing this week. If the items line up again, she will work with us for periodic appearances," revealing that the model will not be joining the studio recordings every week yet.

Furthermore, MBC responded regarding the possibility of Jun Hyun Moo's return, "Jun Hyun Moo has not officially left the program either. We have been in consistent contact with him, and if a good item comes up, he may be joining the cast again."