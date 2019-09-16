GOT7's Youngjae trending number one worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday

GOT7's Youngjae has turned 23 years old!
Fans all over the world are wishing him happy birthday with the hashtag #OurGravityYoungjaeDay trending number one on Twitter worldwide.
Happy birthday Youngjae!
16
4
GOT7's Youngjae has turned 23 years old!
Fans all over the world are wishing him happy birthday with the hashtag #OurGravityYoungjaeDay trending number one on Twitter worldwide.
Happy birthday Youngjae!
1
Happy Birthday Vocal Prince👑
1
Happy Birthday Youngjae!!!!!!!!!!!
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment