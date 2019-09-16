16

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GOT7's Youngjae trending number one worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday

AKP STAFF

GOT7's Youngjae has turned 23 years old!

Fans all over the world are wishing him happy birthday with the hashtag #OurGravityYoungjaeDay trending number one on Twitter worldwide.

Happy birthday Youngjae!

  1. Youngjae (GOT7)
3 1,022 Share 80% Upvoted

1

tvxqdom1,191 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Happy Birthday Vocal Prince👑

Share

1

fliptothecside197 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Happy Birthday Youngjae!!!!!!!!!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
3 hours ago   11   6,763
HyunA
HyunA reveals a spoiler for her comeback?
42 minutes ago   0   1,041
BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
3 hours ago   11   6,763
BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
3 hours ago   11   6,763

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND