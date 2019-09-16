GOT7's Youngjae trending number one worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday

GOT7's Youngjae has turned 23 years old!

Fans all over the world are wishing him happy birthday with the hashtag #OurGravityYoungjaeDay trending number one on Twitter worldwide.

Happy birthday Youngjae!

This is Choi Youngjae, GOT7's main vocalist and gravity. 💛🌙



▪️A Composer & Lyricist

▫️HESITATE

▫️REWIND

▫️HEY

▫️SICK

▫️MY DAY

▫️TRAUMA

▫️IN THIS HEART

▫️SIGN

▫️MOON U

▫️NOBODY KNOWS

▫️MEMORANDUM

▫️TIME OUT#OurGravityYoungjaeDay @GOT7Official #GOT7