Fans all around the world are celebrating EXO member Chen's 27th birthday!

Fans are sending him love using the hashtags #VocalKingChenDay, #HappyChenDay, and #생일은김종대_신난건내광대 (It's Kim Jong Dae's birthday but the person who's excited is my clown).

All three hashtags are trending worldwide, with #VocalKingChenDay taking number 1.

thank you for bringing happiness to so many of us we'll appreciate it forever 🥺#VocalKingChenDay #생일은김종대_신난건내광대pic.twitter.com/bT7IWSecl8 — dear my chennie (@smolkjd) September 20, 2019

Happy birthday to the best boy with the sweetest smile, an amazing voice, and the most beautiful heart.



Anyone would be lucky to have you in their lives whether as lifelong friend, brother or partner. Have a blessed day, we love you.#VocalKingCHENDay#생일은김종대_신난건내광대 pic.twitter.com/SUlpNMVbgN — EXO GLOBAL (@EXOGlobal) September 20, 2019

Happy Birthday, Chen!