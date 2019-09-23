BTOB's Ilhoon to leave 'Idol Radio' as DJ

On September 24, Cube Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "BTOB's Ilhoon will be leaving his DJ position on 'Idol Radio' at the end of this month."

Back on the September 23 broadcast of 'Idol Radio', DJ Ilhoon personally delivered the news to listeners toward the end of the radio program. The idol revealed that he made so many wonderful memories on 'Idol Radio' and that he will love the program forever, but he has decided to take some time to rest from his schedules, before greeting his fans again as an artist.

Finally, Ilhoon shared his hopes for a guest appearance on the radio in the future. Will you be sad to see Ilhoon leave 'Idol Radio'?