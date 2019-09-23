4

Seungri hurriedly attends 2nd questioning for overseas gambling allegations

On September 24 at approximately 10:40 AM KST, former Big Bang member Seungri attended his second police questioning for charges of illegal overseas gambling.

On this day, Seungri appeared in front of the Seoul District Police Station dressed in a suit, hurrying past cameras and reporters present. The former idol did not respond to reporters' questions such as "How did you obtain your gambling money?", "Did you obtain your gambling money illegally?", and more. 

Seungri also attended police questioning for his illegal gambling charges back on August 28. Meanwhile, former head producer Yang Hyun Suk of YG Entertainment is also scheduled to attend his second police questioning soon. 

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Good that you included the sources this time. :)

