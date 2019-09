BTOB's Hyunsik has released a moving poster for his solo concert.

Hyunsik is seeking to show off his artistic development with the release of his first single 'Rendez-Vous'. The teaser images definitely show a continuing theme related to surrealism and the cosmos. His single will drop on October 14th, but after that, he'll be having his solo concert on November 2nd and November 3rd.

Check out the stellar teaser below.

f