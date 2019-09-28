3

Netizens are shocked by Cha Eun Woo's no-makeup face

Netizens are shocked at what Cha Eun Woo looks like without makeup.

Cha Eun Woo has lately been releasing his 'Eun Woo Like' series, and a recent video showed him taking his makeup off. Netizens were surprised at how Cha Eun Woo looked after he took his make up off:

Or, in other words, exactly the same as himself even with makeup. Viewers commented, "I'm f*cking shocked and disappointed at Cha Eun Woo. Why didn't he tell us that he was an elf? He fooled us into thinking he was human," "Wow... this oppa.. I can't forgive him... He has to marry me now..", "Omg oppa, I love you," and more joking comments.

Have you been following the series?

looks even better without

i am SHOOKETH


you know who else is still perfect without makeup? jun 😍

-1

Wow he looks more manly w/o make up

