Actress Choi Hee Seo reveals she's getting married this fall

Actress Choi Hee Seo revealed she's getting married this fall.



On September 6, Choi Hee Seo announced the news on Instagram, stating, "I'm getting married come fall. I wanted to get married. With my wedding not even a month ahead, it was the time to tell those close to me about the wedding I carefully prepared for. Marriage is one thing that we have to be congratulated for in life. I'm holding a ceremony after I met someone I love to tell everyone I've decided to spend my life with him."



Choi Hee Seo is best known for her role in the movie 'Anarchist from Colony'. She recently starred in the dramas 'Entourage', 'Mistress', and 'Big Forest' as well as the films 'Okja' and 'Our Body'.



Congratulations to Choi Hee Seo and her husband-to-be!

