Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ha Sung Woon voted 'explosive vocalist' idol fans want to see in concert the most

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon has topped a recent K-pop poll!

From September 2 through 8, Korean social platform Idol Chart asked K-pop fans which idol with 'explosive vocals' they would like to see do a live stage.

In total, 85,033 fans participated in the poll, with Ha Sung Woon winning 48% of the votes (40,910 votes). BTS's Jungkook followed close behind, taking second place with 47% of the votes (40,287 votes). 

Other idols who were nominated by fans included Kim Jae Hwan (2,184 votes), NU'EST's Baekho (1,024 votes), X1's Han Seung Woo (276 votes), TWICE's Jihyo (175 votes), Seventeen's DK (68 votes), Oh My Girl's Seunghee (61 votes), and MAMAMOO's Solar (61 votes).

Meanwhile, Idol Chart has since opened another poll asking fans to vote for which tall idol has the best proportions out of the tallest idols in each group.

  1. Ha Sung Woon
1 638 Share 29% Upvoted

0

Aga_C617 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

True, I want to hear him and Jaehwan live. I'm forever salty that wanna one didn't get a tour so I could hear them sing together.


I am still rooting for a HOTSHOT tour, even though it will never happen T_T.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND