Amber is making moves soon after she left SM Entertainment.

The now solo artist has revealed the album art as well as the tracklist for her upcoming album.

X coming soon..

1. Hands Behind My Back

2. Other People

3. Curiosity

4. Numb

5. Ready For The Ride

6. Stay Calm pic.twitter.com/vkaK4lGsPs — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) September 13, 2019

The solo album seems to feature 6 songs. Are you excited?