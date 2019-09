It seems like Jaejoong might be in girl group PURPLEBECK's comeback MV.

An Instagram post by Ryu Geo Nam hints that the popular Hallyu star may be featuring in the girl group's new MV. Ryu Geo Nam is a former manager of INFINITE and has been reported to be working closely with Jaejoong and Majesty Entertainment, PURPLEBECK's label.

The post shows Jaejoong showing off his visuals as he takes a picture with a camera.



What do you think?