Akdong Musician reveals track list for 'Sailing'

Akdong Musician has released tracklist for their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. The album includes 10 songs, all written and composed by member Chanhyuk. On the list, the songs are numbered with unique signs next to the title. The songs are titled 'Sailor's song', 'A Fish in Water', 'How can I love a goodbye, I just love you', 'Moon', 'Freedom', 'Should have loved more', 'Whale', 'Endless nights', 'Goodbye', and 'Let's take some time off', respectively.



The preorder for the album and member Chanhyuk's very first novel 'A Fish in Water', is now open. The novel is said to reflect Chanhyuk's thoughts while he worked on the songs for 'Sailing' and it will serve as a direct companion piece to its album, providing fans with a new experience.

'Sailing' is set to be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST and Chanhyuk's 'A Fish In Water' is set for release just a day after the release of the album. Stay tuned for updates.