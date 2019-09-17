Giriboy to be featured in Jessica's comeback song

Jessica has confirmed that her comeback song will feature Giriboy.

On September 18, Jessica announced that the title of her upcoming single is "Call Me Before You Sleep" (literal translation). In collaboration with Giriboy, the song will be highlighted by the trendy rap of the hip-hop artist infused with Jessica's unique vocals. Meanwhile, the track has been produced by AOMG's producer Cha Cha Malone and IconicSounds.

As reported, Jessica's new song has been prepared by the music platform 'Municon'.

Stay tuned for the worldwide song release on September 26!