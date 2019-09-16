Jessica announces her upcoming comeback

Jessica will be coming back soon.

Her label revealed, "Jessica is coming back on the 26th with a new single." It's been a while since her last comeback - in December last year with her special Christmas album. She'll be releasing her new song through the music platform 'Municorn'.

Her label said, "Her new song is a collaboration with an artist that everyone will be surprised by. We're planning on releasing a new song with a new style that shows Jessica's unique voice. Please look forward to it."