News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Jessica announces her upcoming comeback

AKP STAFF

Jessica will be coming back soon.

Her label revealed, "Jessica is coming back on the 26th with a new single." It's been a while since her last comeback - in December last year with her special Christmas album. She'll be releasing her new song through the music platform 'Municorn'. 

Her label said, "Her new song is a collaboration with an artist that everyone will be surprised by. We're planning on releasing a new song with a new style that shows Jessica's unique voice. Please look forward to it."

Yasss Jessica comeback!

