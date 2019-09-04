Actress Oh Yeon Seo of 'People With Flaws' announces legal action against Goo Hye Sun for posting false rumors

Actress Oh Yeon Seo's label Celltrion Entertainment has released a stern statement of rebuttal to Goo Hye Sun's most recent Instagram post.

On September 4, Goo Hye Sun raised suspicions that Ahn Jae Hyun may be having an affair with a co-actress of his upcoming drama. It's well-known that Ahn Jae Hyun is currently gearing up for his new MBC drama 'People With Flaws', where he is set to play the male lead role opposite female lead actress Oh Yeon Seo.

This quickly led to potential suspicions that actress Oh Yeon Seo was the figure involved in Ahn Jae Hyun's alleged "affair". As a result, Celltrion Entertainment told media outlets in a statement, "The claims that Goo Hye Sun recently made via her Instagram including 'An affair with the actress of the drama that [Ahn Jae Hyun] is currently filming' as well as other content are all entirely false."

The label continued, "We recognize such assumptive content published via a public platform such as SNS as a severe form of defamation of character as well as the illegal spread of malicious, false rumors with ill-intention, and we plan to take strong legal action. We also plan to take additional legal action against anyone else who spreads such false rumors."

Finally, Oh Yeon Seo's label wrapped up with, "Oh Yeon Seo has poured her best into this drama despite the difficult circumstances due to the fact that it involved the endless efforts numerous staff members. But due to the circumstances growing out of proportion to an extent where we cannot just sit back and watch any longer, we feel upset and plan to respond with strict legal action without settlements."

