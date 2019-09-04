Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Goo Hye Sun directly responds to 'Dispatch' report claiming that she lied about Ahn Jae Hyun's Kakao messages

Earlier this day on September 4, media outlet 'Dispatch' released an exclusive report, claiming that they were able to forensically recover Kakao Talk messages from actor Ahn Jae Hyun's mobile phone. 

The report shared replicated images of what 'Dispatch' claimed to be content from Ahn Jae Hyun's Kakao message history and alleged that there was no history which suggested issues involving Ahn Jae Hyun and "other women". Furthermore, 'Dispatch' stated that Goo Hye Sun's previous claims, where she wrote "Ahn Jae Hyun and his company president derided [me] through private Kakao messages," were false. 

Goo Hye Sun has since decided to respond directly via her SNS in order to refute 'Dispatch's claims, as she wrote on September 4, 


"'Dispatch's forensic results? That person has changed his phone three times this year. If you want me to give my direct reason for divorce, it's an affair. I've heard too many rumors of an affair with the actress that [Ahn Jae Hyun] is currently filming a drama with, and I was baffled by such rumors so that I could not decide whether to trust in him or not. When I heard that the person who used to never text me or call me, saying that he was busy, was messaging that actress and laughing with her, I was torn and hurt at his betrayal. That's why I need some time to reorganize my feelings. (I have a photo of [Ahn Jae Hyun] eating late night snacks with another actress in a hotel, both of them wearing bathing gowns which I found on his computer some time after we married. I will submit it as evidence to the court.)"

Meanwhile back on September 1, Goo Hye Sun announced that she would be leaving the entertainment industry for the time being.

brittany254142 pts 1 hour ago 25
1 hour ago

Is anyone else getting tired of this? I mean she says she doesn't want a divorce but she is trashing him in the media. I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it but he's not trashing her. She says no divorce but now she's gonna submit stuff to the court? If he is guilty of all of this stuff then I'd like to see the evidence and not just the picture of him hanging out with others on his birthday. Right now all this stuff is making her look bad. I don't think her mind is in the right place. This isn't really the right way to handle this!

minims6 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

she is submitting the evidence to court yet she refuses to divorce him. i am confused.

