Actor Kim Rae Won states he goes fishing 200 days out of the year

Kim Rae Won is an invested fishing enthusiast.

The actor appeared on the September 23rd broadcast of JTBC's 'Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator' where he revealed that he fished so much that his girlfriend was jealous of the fish!

He stated: "In a year, I spend 200 days fishing and 165 days filming. My past girlfriend asked me why she had to be jealous of a fish, and if anyone would want to marry a person like that. I even declined a blind date to go fishing."

It was further revealed that Kim Rae Won started fishing at a young age and was lauded as a fishing prodigy when he was five years old. He admitted that if he found someone he loved enough to marry, he would quit fishing then.