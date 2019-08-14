Z-Girls and Z-Boys' producer says the groups aren't being invited to music shows

The Z Girls and the Z Boys have made many headlines and built an international fan base, but it seems like they are having difficulty being invited to perform at Korean music shows. Both groups gained a lot of attention after it was revealed that none of the members were Korean. Although the Z Pop Dream Project has made an impact with their English songs on a global scale, they are having difficulty breaking into Korea.

In an interview with the Korean JoongAng Daily, producer Jun Kang, who founded the Z Pop Dream Project stated that the groups "really want to appear on Korean TV music programs, but the barriers for entry are too high". He continued to state: “I’ve been working in the industry for 30 years and have many connections, but music shows tell us that they want K-pop and Korean songs and that our groups don’t fit in.”









What do you think about this situation?