Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance

Back on August 7, Krystal took part in a photoshoot and interview with magazine urbanlike. She revealed in the interview portion that she spent "a lot of time thinking about what side of myself I should show as a solo entertainer. I like a lot of things so I wasn't sure what I should do. I don't want to sing or dance anymore because I've already shown that while being a part of f(x)."



