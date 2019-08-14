Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance

Krystal has revealed that she doesn't want to sing or dance anymore, giving up her career as an idol. 

Back on August 7, Krystal took part in a photoshoot and interview with magazine urbanlike. She revealed in the interview portion that she spent "a lot of time thinking about what side of myself I should show as a solo entertainer. I like a lot of things so I wasn't sure what I should do. I don't want to sing or dance anymore because I've already shown that while being a part of f(x)." 


It seems like the members of f(x) are going their individual ways for their careers. What do you think of Krystal's thoughts? 

Well, I guess I can understand her feelings.


But my MeU heart is..... broken.
T_________T

I hope she does well in whatever she chooses to do. *fighting*

